Rochester theatres came together to put on a live performance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we all know, many theatres have been dark and empty these last few months, but some are coming up with new ways to put on shows for the public. That includes seeing a live performance right from your car.

In a drive-in event hosted by the Rochester Repertory Theatre Company, guests could watch first-hand how the community is coming together during these trying times. It's called "Getting Our Act Together... Together" and it's put on by multiple area theatres with proceeds going back to them in hopes of making up for lost income. Eight theatres performed a 10 to 12 minute show -- either something original or brand new.

Sue Schnell, the managing director, said this was an opportunity for the performers to work their magic again after a long break. "We're a creative community, we like to be together, we love to make people feel better," said Schnell. "So I wanted them to have the opportunity to jump start those creative juices again. So really it was primarily about creating that community." She said this wouldn't be possible without all the support from the community. "We've had amazing supporters, amazing. F & M Community Bank gave us a grant so we could afford this wonderful stage. Pandemic Pictures gave us an amazing deal on the stage and RCTC has also been incredibly generous in what they've been allowing us to do," explained Schnell.

Tickets were $15 and guests could have listened through their car radio or sit in a lawn chair. It was first come, first serve to help with social distancing. If you don't get around to seeing it live last weekend and you bought a ticket, they will be posting the entire performance online.