Rochester teens taking donations for "Her Drive"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three John Marshall High School students are taking it upon themselves to give back to women in need.

Madilyn Salveson, and two other friends, are asking for donations to the "Her Drive".

The nationwide drive makes sure women have access to feminine products.

Salveson says she and her friends saw a need.

"Feminine products are something that not a lot of charities get donations for, not a lot of prisons get donations for. It's just not something that happens quite often," Salveson says.

Salveson says donations will go to The Landing, area detention centers, and the community room at John Marshall High School.

Drop off donation locations include 125 Live, The Foyager, Burn Boot Camp, and the Emergency Room.