Rochester teens sent to hospital after Friday night crash

HAMPTON, Minn. – Two people from Rochester are hurt in a rollover crash in Dakota County.

It happened around 11:14 pm Friday near the community of Hampton. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaekrana Audric Thim, 18, was driving north on Highway 52 when he lost control, went into the east ditch, and rolled several times.

The State Patrol says Thim and a passenger, Charles Edward Hiatt, 18, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Both were wearing their seat belts when the crash occurred.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon Falls Police Department and Ambulance, and Hampton Fire Department assisted with this accident.