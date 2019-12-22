Clear

Rochester teen to stand trial for shooting two men

Men shot in their legs on November 14.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An 18-year-old Rochester man is scheduled to stand trial for a November shooting where two people were injured.

Jaeden Mikkel Adcox is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a violent crime.

He was arrested November 14 after Rochester police were called about a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man who were shot in the leg in the parking lot of Westminster Townhomes on 18th Avenue NW. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit helped find Adcox, the accused shooter, hiding under the deck of a home in the 1200 block of 30th Street NW about an hour after the shooting.

A trial is scheduled to begin on February 10, 2020.

