Rochester teen sentenced to prison for drug deal murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $70 drug deal that ended in murder is sending a Rochester teen to prison.

Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police say Salley shot and killed Trevor Boysen on January 10, 2020.

Investigators say Salley got into a vehicle with Boysen in a parking lot in the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE to buy some marijuana. Police say there was a struggle where Boysen was shot to death and Salley then shot at the vehicle as he walked away.

Salley was sentenced Monday to 17 years and six months in state prison, with credit for 414 days already served.