Rochester teen sentenced for parking lot assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal results in probation for an assault and robbery of a Walmart employee.

Isaiah Chhoun Chhin, 18 of Rochester, was arrested on March 25 after police said a group of people attacked and robbed a 17-year-old who collects carts from the Walmart parking lot. The victim said he was shoved down and his cell phone, wallet, and shoes were stolen.

Chhin was originally charged with simple robbery but has pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault. He’s been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must either pay a $300 fine or do 30 hours of community work service.