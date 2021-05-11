Rochester teen pleads not guilty to shooting his father

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An 18-year-old accused of shooting his father is pleading not guilty.

Colby James Cleveland, 18 of Rochester, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say Cleveland shot his father in the leg on March 19 after an argument about rent at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester.

Court documents state the victim was shot in the leg and told law enforcement all he could remember was Cleveland saying “I’m gonna kill you.” Cleveland turned himself into police several days after the shooting.

No trial date has been set.