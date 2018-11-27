Rochester teen pleads not guilty to being part of puppy theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teenager facing eight criminal charges is pleading not guilty.

Omar Mohamed, 18 of Rochester, was arrested on October 26. Police say he was one of three people who kicked in a door in the 1300 block of Turnberry Drive SE, grabbed a new puppy, held a knife to its throat and threatened to kill it before leaving with the dog.

The puppy was later found and returned to its owner.

Mohamed is now set to stand trial starting May 13, 2019, on two counts of aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary, aiding and abetting 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, threats of violence, 5th degree assault, aiding and abetting 4th degree damage to property, and theft.