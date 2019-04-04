Rochester teen pleads not guilty to another burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of being involved in two burglaries is pleading not guilty again.

Ngor Marial Mabor, 19 of Rochester, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to 1st degree burglary and 1st degree damage to property for an incident in November 2018. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Mabor went to Byron to buy some marijuana but then decided to steal it and caused $1,860.41 in damage trying to enter a home. Deputies say a window screen was cut and a garage service door was kicked open.

Investigators say a shoe print on the door matched Mabor’s shoes.

Mabor already pleaded not guilty for a February 7 incident where Rochester police say he and two other men left a female bleeding after a robbery attempt. For details on that case, click here.

Mabor is scheduled to stand trial in both cases starting August 19.