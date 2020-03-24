Rochester teen pleads not guilty in fatal shooting over $70 of marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in what police say was a $70 drug deal that led to a fatal shooting.

Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 18 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Rochester police say Salley shot and killed Trevor Boysen, 24 of Rochester, on January 10 in a parking lot in the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Investigators say Salley used Snapchat to arrange to buy some marijuana and got into a vehicle with Boysen to buy the drug. According to court documents, Salley told police he struggled with Boysen over the gun before it went off. Investigators say Salley then shot at the vehicle as he walked away.

No trial date has been set yet for Salley due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting operation of the Minnesota county system.