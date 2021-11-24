Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting his father

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 19-year-old accused of shooting his father is pleading guilty.

Colby James Cleveland of Rochester entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree assault. A charge of second-degree attempted murder will likely be dismissed at his sentencing on January 10, 2022.

Rochester police say Cleveland shot his father in the leg on March 19 after an argument about rent at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester. Cleveland turned himself in several days after the shooting. Police say all the father could remember about the incident was Cleveland saying “I’m gonna kill you.”

Cleveland remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond.