ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 19-year-old accused of firing a gun at this brother is pleading guilty.

Ramel Rodney Livingston of Rochester has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for September 16.

Rochester police say Livingston fired a gun on March 2 inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Valleyhigh Drive NW. Court documents state Livingston went into a bedroom to get the gun and shot it at his brother.