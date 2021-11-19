Rochester teen pleads guilty to arson and burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 19-year-old accused of starting fires at an apartment complex and breaking into a business is pleading guilty.

Lawrence Daveontae Johnson of Rochester was arrested in May and July. Police say he first set fire to material in a clothes dryer at an apartment complex in the 800 block of 16th Avenue NE. Officers say he then kicked down the door at the Machine Shed on 2nd Street NE.

Johnson pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree arson and third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for January 24, 2022.