Rochester teen injured in western Minnesota auto accident

BRANDON, Minn. – A Rochester driver is hurt after a loose wheel smashes into her windshield.

The accident happened around 5 pm Saturday in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 73-year-old man from Sauk Centre was driving a pickup truck and pulling a jack trailer eastbound on Interstate 94 when he lost a wheel.

The wheel went through the median near Tigen Road and hit the driver’s side windshield on the westbound vehicle driven by Anna Rebecca Thompson, 19 of Rochester. Thompson suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Alexandria Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Brandon Fire Department assisted with this accident.