Rochester teen injured in car/semi collision

Happened at the Highway 52/I-90 interchange.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester teen is hurt after crashing with a semi Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 11:16 am at the Highway 52/Interstate 90 interchange. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by Steven Mark Johnson, 62 of Columbia Wisconsin, was southbound on 52, turned left onto eastbound I-90, and crashed with the northbound car driven by Kylie Alisha Coppock, 16 of Rochester.

Coppock suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Johnson was not injured.

The Rochester Fire Department assisted with this accident.

