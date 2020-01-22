Rochester teen injured in car/semi collision

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester teen is hurt after crashing with a semi Wednesday morning.
The collision happened around 11:16 am at the Highway 52/Interstate 90 interchange. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by Steven Mark Johnson, 62 of Columbia Wisconsin, was southbound on 52, turned left onto eastbound I-90, and crashed with the northbound car driven by Kylie Alisha Coppock, 16 of Rochester.
Coppock suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Johnson was not injured.
The Rochester Fire Department assisted with this accident.
