Rochester teen in Wabasha County collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place around 5:48 pm Monday on Highway 52. Luis Enrique Monjarazgomez, 29 of Saint Charles, and Jasmin Marie Geike, 18 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed into each other near County Road 25.

Monjarazgomez suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Geike was not hurt.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Plainview police, fire, and ambulance, and Elgin fire and ambulance all assisted at the scene.