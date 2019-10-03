Clear
Rochester teen battling a heart condition gets a trip of a lifetime

"I'm pretty excited," said Jacob Hanson. "With all the medical stuff, it's a really good break from reality."

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 4:14 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 4:15 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Hanson family is at the Rochester International Airport dark and early Thursday morning for the trip of a lifetime. 

Jacob Hanson lives with prune belly syndrome and a rare heart condition giving him some physical limitations. At just 15-years-old, he's already undergone a number of procedures including three heart surgeries. 

"I try to continue on as if my day-to-day is more normal," said Jacob. 

"You don't really let anything get you down," added his mom, Jaime. 

And it's not stopping him now. 

Jacob and his family are leaving for a trip to San Diego, thanks to the new, local non-profit Kids Dreams Come True

The non-profit fulfills dreams for area children facing serious injuries or illnesses. 

Jacob's family surprised him with the trip, which will also pay for his 20-year-old brother to join in, a few weeks ago. Jaime called the surprise 'indescribable.' 

"Just to see his excitement, Jacob hasn't seen gotten a lot of good surprises in life. It's always been 'surprise, you're having surgery' or you have another appointment. So, this was really something to surprise him with," she said. 

"I'm pretty excited. We don't get the chance to travel as much as we could have with all the medical stuff. It really is a good break from reality," Jacob said. 

This is Jacob's first time on an airplane and the trip is already off to a good start. RST told KIMT the local Delta airline team gave him some Delta gear and allowed him to sit in the captain's chair of the cockpit before the flight. RST also said a passenger gave up her first-class seat so Jacob can sit first class. 

Kids Dreams Come True is sending another deserving family to a dream trip to Disney World at the end of October. The organization is looking for two more recipients to help out this fall and next spring.

If you would like to apply or refer someone, click here. 

