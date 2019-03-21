Rochester teen facing felony charge after bait-and-switch robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police make a quick arrest after a woman reports being robbed Wednesday night.
A 20-year-old woman who lives at Bear Creek Apartments on Marion Road says she arranged to meet someone to buy an iPhone for 200 dollars. After they met, the woman says she was handed an empty box while a black male grabbed her money and ran. The woman told police she followed and saw him get into a dark colored GMC Yukon.
Rochester police say they pulled over a vehicle matching the woman’s description and found two $100 bills and another empty iPhone box. When the woman identified one of the people in the Yukon as the man who robbed her, he was arrested.
Police say they initially just issued a citation to the 17-year-old male from Rochester but after he was released, they decided to charge him with felony theft.
Police say they hope to get the $200 back to the victim on Thursday.
