Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Girl, 15, arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' Albert Lea High School Full Story

Rochester teen arrested for stealing vehicle, leading authorities on pursuit

The 17-year-old is facing several charges.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 11:03 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester teen is facing several charges for stealing a vehicle.

The 17 year old was arrested Tuesday evening. He is charged with felony motorvehicle theft, fleeing on foot, criminal vehicular operation, and reckless driving.

Police say the teen admitted to stealing a 2019 Chevy Equinox from the 100 block of West Center Street on Monday. The owner left her key fob in the car and the doors were unlocked.

Police say the teen also admitted to stealing a 2019 Ford Raptor from 2nd St. SW on August 11th. They say the teen has a history of stealing cars that are parked, unlocked with keys in them.

Previous Coverage: 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle before causing a crash.

Police said a 25-year-old woman had her 2019 Chevy Equinox, valued at $32,000, stolen after she parked the car at 5:30 p.m. from the 100 block of W. Center St.

The woman left her key fob in the car and the doors were unlocked.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle around 8:20 p.m. going eastbound on 19th St. NW toward 26th AVE. NW before the car accelerated.

The car went through the intersection of Elton Hills Dr. and 22nd St. stolen vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. The stolen vehicle was disabled at that point and the suspect fled on foot.

No arrest was made.

The suspect is described as having light brown skin - possibly black or Hispanic - wearing white shoes and a black sweater.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Image

Connectabilities summer camp helps defy disabilities

Image

Bethel Lutheran Church organizes Rochester Mission Trip

Image

Drowning man saved by NIACC Students

Image

Tracking A Fall-Like Feeling Wednesday

Image

CTK: Mason City

Image

CTK: Newman Catholic

Image

CTK: West Hancock

Image

Blue Alert System

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Community Events