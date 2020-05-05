Rochester teen arrested for April robbery, kidnapping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to an April 22nd robbery and kidnapping.

Police said Chauncey Williams, of Rochester, was arrested Monday in connection to the events that included the kidnapping of a 26-year-old man at gunpoint.

It began April 22 in the 10 block of 7th Ave. SE when the male victim was smoking outside his apartment when Williams approached and asked for a cigarette.

That’s when Williams allegedly pulled out a gun, took the victim’s phone, wallet and lanyard with his car and apartment keys on it.

Police said the victim was forced to get into the passenger seat of the vehicle of the 2008 Camry. The victim was dropped off after seven blocks.

The car was found on May 1 and Williams was located Monday by authorities at the Crossroads Laundromat and allegedly admitted to everything.

The gun used turned out to be a BB gun.