Rochester teachers receiving social media backlash for posters displayed at Capitol

State Senator Carla Nelson shared the photos to social media.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State Senator Carla Nelson says that she was shown photos of Rochester educators on social media posing with posters last weekend at the Capitol that she felt were a "gross lapse in judgement." She decided to share the photos to her Twitter and Facebook pages. Since then, the Facebook post has received more than 140 comments and 70 shares.

The posters' messages express the teachers' frustrations regarding education funding but the design of them is leading some to scrutinize the posters. Some are commenting on the social media posts supporting the teachers and some are calling the portrayal of their message innappropriate.

"We've come to a great bipartisan bill that I'm guessing would probably do the things that perhaps those teachers would like to see done," comments Senator Carla Nelson.

KIMT reached out to the Rochester Education Association to hear their perspective but have not heard back.

