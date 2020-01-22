Rochester tattoo shop warns of illegal tattoo health dangers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Getting a quick and easy tattoo may be tempting but it could lead to health complications if you're not careful.

In fact, a Mason City man is behind bars after police say he wasn't only running an illegal tattoo shop but was inking minors as well.

The Mason City Police Department says Ian McIntire, also known as Breezy, is being held on a $25,000 bond for seven counts of unlawful tattooing of a person under 18 years old and operating a studio without a license.

Seth Snell Tattoo Studio says Minnesota has strict rules regulating the tattooing of minors.

Snell explained, "We're not allowed to tattoo minors under the age of 18. You have to be 18 and up with a valid legal drivers license, state issued I.D. card, passport. Something that verifies who you are and how old you are."

Snell says even more frightening than a bad tattoo is the health dangers an unlicensed shop can expose customers to including serious diseases like hepatitis, HIV and MRS.

"The art aspect is secondary. The first thing you need to take care of, in addition to it looking good, is making sure it's healing well and that everyone is safe," added Snell.

Public health says if yo have received an unlicensed tattoo contact a medical care provider for testing, vaccination and possibly treatment.