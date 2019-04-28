Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester synagogue hosts annual holocaust memorial service

This comes just one day after a shooting at a synagogue in San Diego leaves one dead and three others injured.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Through moments of silence, song, and the reading of names, the B’nai Israel Synagogue has been holding its Holocaust memorial service, or Yom Hashoah Observance service, for over the past 10 years.

They light six candles to remember the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust, when Germany was under Nazi regime.

But this year they’re also remembering one more Jewish person who lost her life on Saturday for the same reason Holocaust victims died all those years ago, because she was Jewish.

“Again, that's all I thought. Again...you can't even be surprised anymore,” Rabbi Michelle Werner said.

The shooting at a synagogue in San Diego on Saturday comes just six months after 11 Jewish people died at another synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Since then, Rabbi Werner said they err on the side of caution. Rochester Police provided security during the memorial service on Sunday.

“We've watched as society allow sacred space and the act of prayer to come under assault. So, it's our obligation to create safety and security in these places by remembering,” she said.

The uncertainty is being felt down to the youngest members of the congregation.

“History is repeating and it's terrible,” 12-year-old Benjamin Hargraves said.

“I felt sad and really, really nervous to come here today,” he said when asked about the San Diego shooting.
Still, he came and participated in the memorial service.

Rabbi Werner said she’s received condolences from the Muslim community in town, and other faiths attended Sunday’s Service.

Rabbi Werner was also at a peace vigil after a mosque shooting in New Zealand, saying faiths must come together against violence.

“If we don't stand with one another, then we all go down alone,” she said.

The community is mourning, but asking for change.

“We move on, we move forward, we continue,” Hargraves said.

“We will outlive hatred, but that's not enough. If we can't overcome the darkest part of our hearts that allows these diseases to spread, then as a race, as humanity, we're doomed,” Rabbi Werner said.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was also in attendance at Sunday’s service. She read a proclamation declaring the week of Sunday, April 28 to Sunday May 5, as days of remembrance for Holocaust victims.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking a very rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turbine fire in Worth County

Image

Women of Influence honors local pioneers

Image

People’s Climate March in Rochester

Image

Rochester synagogue remembers antisemitism victims

Image

Tracking a Soggy Week

Image

Saturday's Drake Relays highlights

Image

Drug Take Back Day

Image

Prom affected by snowy April

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures Into Sunday

Image

Drake Relays - Friday night

Community Events