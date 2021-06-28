Rochester superintendent Munoz is censured for plagiarism

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of School Administrators has issued a “letter of censure” to Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Munoz.

The Board approved the letter at its meeting Monday and state it was being issued with Munoz’ agreement. It says that Munoz’ actions in plagiarizing others’ work for a 2019 graduation speech, a 2020 graduation speech, a 2020 letter to school families and students, and a 2020 letter to school staff were violations of the Code of Ethics for school administrators.

The Board’s letter states that Munoz’ counsel “acknowledged” the severity of his behavior and described it as “poor choices.”

The letter will remain in Munoz’ file with the Board until June 28, 2022.