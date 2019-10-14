Rochester students win money for phone app

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A team of students form Century and Mayo high schools has won $2,500 in the 15th annual Minnesota Cup.
The team of juniors finished third in the business startup competition held by the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. The team, called Sh.A.U.C.K, developed a phone app named DiscoverMe for young people with mental health issues. The app allows users to track their moods and sleep patterns, offering soothing music and meditation sounds, and provides information on local counseling resources.
