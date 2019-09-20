Rochester students take part in the Global Climate Strike

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Millions of people around the globe are skipping school, and walking out of their offices to take part in The Global Climate Strike.

Dozens of Rochester students flooded Peace Plaza on Friday afternoon, chanting things like "no more coal, no more oil! Keep your carbon in the soil!”

After gathering in Peace Plaza, the rally made their way to the Government Center where they continued their chants, then shared stories of while they were there.

Andrew Yaang is a med student at Mayo. He says he’s marching for his future. “As a future physician I see that climate change and health are connected so I’m here today on behalf of my future patients."

Salma Abdi is a high school student who skipped class on Friday to make her voice heard, for her siblings. "I'm here because I care. I care not only about my future but my siblings. I want my siblings to know what a glacier is.”

Abdi says the call to action is simple, “Call your senators call your reps demand that they support the Green New Deal. It doesn't matter if you don't like them or if they support something you don't believe in. Fight. And don't give up.”