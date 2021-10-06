Rochester students participate in Walk to School Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Walk to School Day took place on Wednesday. The event is all about encouraging students and their parents to get out and enjoy the outdoors before heading to school for the day.

The goal is to mingle with their neighbors while engaging in physical activity and most importantly, it helps promote safety in the neighborhoods.

The safe routes to school coordinator with RPS, Ashley Struckmann, said drivers need to remember some things before their morning commute. "Watching for kids who are walking, especially in school zones and around bus stops. Sometimes children are not as aware as adults are, so watching for them when they're crossing roads," she explained. "Also, be mindful of speeds, especially school zone speeds."

Natalie Stoffel, an RPS kindergarten teacher said there were several activities that kids took part in throughout the day. She said Walk to School Day isn't only for the students, though. "In the morning when they come, we have little toe tokens to give our kids for walking. The state has also sent us little reflective things to put on the student's backpacks who are walking," explained Stoffel. "We've encouraged teachers to participate in walking around just getting exercise throughout the day."

Elton Hills Elementary is the only school in the Rochester Public School district taking part this year. There are two crossing intersections near the school. One is on Elton Hills Drive and the other one is right in front of the school. There are crossing guards out every morning directing traffic.