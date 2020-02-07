Clear
Rochester students enjoy "Cool School" Polar Plunge

Rochester students made a splash by participating in the "Cool School" polar plunge!

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 4:52 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester students made a splash by participating in the "Cool School" polar plunge!

Brave jumpers took a dip in Foster Arend Beach and Park Friday afternoon to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

This is the fourth year of the event depite last year's cold weather cancellation.

Students at Leroy-Ostender say participation is important since it brings awareness to a great cause.

Senior Nicole Freerksen said, "It's a really fun event for me but I also enjoy knowing that the money I'm raising for these people are going for a special cause."

Students at Zumbrota-Mazeppa agree. Senior Ben Roberts added it's all about, "getting together with people, having a good time, playing bean bags, participating in contests and just being with people like yourself that are willing to contribute.:

The fun will continue on Saturday. KIMT News 3 will also be taking the plunge to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

