Rochester steps up to help families impacted by shutdown

Over 100 people donated to a week drive.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester community is continuing to show support for families impacted by the government shutdown. 

Over the weekend, the volunteer group, Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere, or CAKE, held a donation drive for families in the area working without pay due to the shutdown. 

Over 100 people donated items and 10 truckloads of essential items were delivered. 

Caitlin Matera is a mother of two in Rochester. Her husband works at the Federal Medical Center in Rochester. So far, her family has received a partial paycheck and has missed a full paycheck. 

She calls the community's generosity, "overwhelming." 

"This community has never ceased to amaze me with how quick they are to help someone in need. I've never experienced a city that is so fast to turn out and do what they can to help," she said. 

The weekend drive was so successful, 125Live, which is one of the locations that held the drive, now has a bin for anyone to keep donating.  

People can also donate to bins located at the VFW and Girl Scouts River Valley. 

"It's still families every day that are struggling, so we're not done, we need to keep going," Matera said. 

The bin will remain open as long as the government is closed.

A number of restaurants and bakeries have also done what they can to help families. Great Harvest Bread Co. created a "shutdown shelf," where families impacted can get a loaf of bread. Pasquale's delivered a pizza to employees at the FMC. 

Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
