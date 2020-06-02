Rochester spa reopens while taking steps to keep clients and staff safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Salons and spas across Minnesota are now in the reopening phase of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

At Healing Touch Spa, there are precautions in place to keep clients and staff safe. You have to wear a mask to enter the spa, and you're asked to use hand sanitizer before you go in. You'll also notice changes in the waiting area.

"We rearranged our waiting room area, so we put our chairs 6 feet apart. We also took out the fabric chairs and put in leather chairs so we could clean them," said Mary Jo Majerus, owner of Healing Touch Spa.

There are also lots of changes inside the massage rooms.

"In between every single session we will not only clean all the surfaces, doors, counter tops, the chair the client sat in, everything. Our therapists will also be changing their tops in between every client," Majerus said.

Clients are also required to wash their hands before their appointment and clients will be coming in to the spa one at a time.