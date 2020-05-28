Rochester spa raising money for free massages for essential workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health care and other essential workers are putting their lives on the line during the Coronavirus Pandemic to make sure we have the items and services we need. Now, a local business owner is giving back to those workers.

Healing Touch Spa is offering free sessions in the wellness pod and the meditation room. With the complimentary sessions, they're asking people to make a donation to a fund that will provide free or discounted chair massages to essential workers. Healing Touch Spa owner Mary Jo Majerus says it's the least she can do.

"Are there any words? I mean, they're putting their lives at risk, especially the people who are in the units where the people who have COVID-19 are. They're putting their lives at risk," Majerus said.

If you are an essential worker and you're interested in a free or discounted massage, contact Healing Touch Spa: https://www.healingtouch-rochester.com/