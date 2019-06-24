Clear

Rochester shooting victim expected to be OK; victim and others not cooperating with police

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot from two different caliber weapons, so at least two guns were involved in the shooting.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 9:47 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old shooting victim is expected to be OK, police said Monday.

The victim, Antonio Johnson, had surgery but is not cooperating with authorities.

Police said Johnson was shot in the leg and beck Saturday morning after 4-5 gunshots were fired near Andover Park Apartments.

Police said Monday the victim and others have not been cooperative.

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot from two different caliber weapons, so at least two guns were involved in the shooting.

A K9 and a drone were both used in an attempt to locate a suspect but neither were successful.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking the return of summer
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Elder Network

Image

Tracking Another Chance for Severe Wx

StormTeam 3: Another chance for severe weather Monday; summer weather Tuesday

Image

Art4Trails reveals new sculptures

Image

Looking into problems in Rochester's skyway

Image

Rochester shooting sends man to hospital

Image

Mason City scores four runs in the 9th, stuns Newman Catholic

Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

Image

Sara's Forecast

Image

Former Austin Bruins goalie drafted in the NHL

Community Events