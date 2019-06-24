Rochester shooting victim expected to be OK; victim and others not cooperating with police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old shooting victim is expected to be OK, police said Monday.
The victim, Antonio Johnson, had surgery but is not cooperating with authorities.
Police said Johnson was shot in the leg and beck Saturday morning after 4-5 gunshots were fired near Andover Park Apartments.
Police said Monday the victim and others have not been cooperative.
Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot from two different caliber weapons, so at least two guns were involved in the shooting.
A K9 and a drone were both used in an attempt to locate a suspect but neither were successful.
