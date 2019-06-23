Rochester shooting leaves man hospitalized after he was shot twice

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was shot in the leg and back during an incident Saturday night in the area of Andover Park Apartments.

Witnesses reported hearing 4-5 gunshots from the direction of the apartments and officers located the victim, 23-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson.

Johnson was shot in the leg and upper back and was taken to St. Marys Hospital by ambulance.

The shooting remains under investigation.