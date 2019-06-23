Clear

Rochester shooting leaves man hospitalized after he was shot twice

Witnesses reported hearing 4-5 gunshots from the direction of the apartments and officers located the victim, 23-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 10:29 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was shot in the leg and back during an incident Saturday night in the area of Andover Park Apartments.

Johnson was shot in the leg and upper back and was taken to St. Marys Hospital by ambulance.

The shooting remains under investigation.

