ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was shot in the leg and back during an incident Saturday night in the area of Andover Park Apartments.
Witnesses reported hearing 4-5 gunshots from the direction of the apartments and officers located the victim, 23-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson.
Johnson was shot in the leg and upper back and was taken to St. Marys Hospital by ambulance.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Related Content
- Rochester shooting leaves man hospitalized after he was shot twice
- Shots fired in Rochester
- Railroad officer involved in Mason City shooting on paid administrative leave; man still hospitalized
- Man shot by railroad officer released from the hospital
- Rochester man shot with taser pleads not guilty
- Leader of Experience Rochester MN is leaving
- Shots fired in Rochester on Christmas night
- Report of shots fired in Rochester.
- Shot fired leads to arrests in Rochester
- Rochester crash sends woman to hospital
Scroll for more content...