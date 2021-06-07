Rochester shooting on Friday occurred near where group of kids were practicing lacrosse

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting Friday night that left a 21-year-old man with injuries occurred near where a group of kids was practicing lacrosse.

Police said Monday that the shooting at Martin Luther Park resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a 21-year-old male. Authorities said Friday he was not cooperating in the investigation, which hasn't had an arrest made.

The shooting happened in the park's parking lot, near where a group of kids, around age 14, were practicing lacrosse. Around 4-7 shots were fired.

Authorities working with a K9 police dog located two different caliber rounds about 40 yards apart.