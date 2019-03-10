Clear
Rochester shooter found not guilty due to mental illness

Roderick Malone

Man arrested in 2017 after gunfire hit one person in the chest.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder is found not guilty due to mental illness.

Roderick Miguell Malone, 37 of Fargo, North Dakota, was arrested in August 2017 after Rochester police said he fired about 20 shots from a patio at Village Green Townhomes. Police say the bullets hit a 30-year-old man in the chest and nearly hit two more people in a car.

Malone pleaded not guilty to three counts of 2nd degree attempted murder, three counts of 2nd degree assault, and one count of 3rd degree assault. His trial was delayed so Malone could undergo a psychiatric evaluation. He was found competent in October 2018 and then waived his right to a jury trial so a judge could decide his case.

On Thursday, that judge acquitted Malone of all charges due to mental illness.

