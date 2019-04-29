Clear

Rochester sex abuser's sentence upheld by Court of Appeals

Man convicted of abusing girl under the age of 9.

Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejects a Rochester sex offender’s request for a shorter sentence.

Michael Jacob Watson, 27, pleaded guilty in January 2018 to 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. As part of a plea agreement, Watson confessed to sexually abusing a girl at least six times over the court of three years, beginning when the girl was four or five years old. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by a lifetime on conditional release.

Watson appealed that sentence, arguing that he should receive 13 years in prison instead.

The Court of Appeals has now rejected Watson’s case and upheld his original sentence, find no “compelling circumstances” to support a reduction in his prison term.

