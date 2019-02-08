Rochester semi driver in deadly collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol says a Rochester semi driver was involved in a fatal collision Friday morning.

It happened around 11:35 am on Highway 61 in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says a 2003 Ford pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old man from Lake City crossed the center line near mile marker 70 and hit head on with a semi driven by a 58-year-old man from Rochester.

The names of the drivers and a passenger in the pickup truck are expected to be released Saturday.