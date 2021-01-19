Rochester selected a MDH pilot COVID-19 expansion vaccination site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is now one of nine sites across Minnesota administering COVID-19 vaccines for the next eligible pool of patients.

The next group includes Minnesotans over the age of 65, Pre-K through grade 12 educators and child care workers.

To schedule an appointment you can use the Minnesota Department of Health’s scheduling portal or call one of their help lines at 612-426-7230 or toll free at 833-431-2053.

Unlike COVID-19 testing around the state you can't walk into these testing sites and be vaccinated. MDH says new open time slots will be available every Tuesday at noon.

Currently Minnesota is only getting around 60,000 doses a week with 20% of those being divided among the nine new sites based on population and workforce needs.

Olmsted County Public Health says that means it will still be tough to get an appointment to be vaccinated.

Director Graham Briggs explained, “The amount of doses of vaccine that are going to be available for those three priority groups that the governor has identified will be very small, very limited, and will hopefully allow us to learn how to do this and really is dependent on the amount of vaccine that's available to us.”

The Rochester School District is among those to receive vaccines as part of the pilot program.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz says there have been 42 doses allocated for RPS staff by MDH.

Muñoz says each district was given criteria to establish who would receive this round of vaccine.

He explained, “Things like staff that are providing in-person or hybrid learning, child care providers, special education staff working with the student population, occupational risk and then aides. So, those are all the factors that districts are using to determine who receives their vaccines.”

Vaccines are being provided based on a districts size. Muñoz says St. Paul Public Schools is receiving 88 doses.

Minnesota’s Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says with around one million newly eligible Minnesotans it will likely take more than four months to get through this next group.

Olmsted County currently has around 12% of the population vaccinated. Vaccinations are set to take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week and next week.