Rochester sees temperatures in the 70s for the first time this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med-City got a taste of 70 degrees this weekend for the first time this year.

And people wasted no time getting out to enjoy it.

Silver Lake Park in Rochester was full of families enjoying the nicer weather - doing

everything from biking and jogging, to hammocking and picnicking.

One father visiting family for Easter weekend is pleasantly surprised by the spring weather.

Todd Wiginton from Minnesota says, “I had my snowblower out two.. three weeks ago.. so I think that we're able to be out here in t-shirts and shorts is really nice especially for the first weekend in April.”

Full of families soaking up the sun, and taking advantage of the higher temps.

One Rochester family is excited to spend the holiday together outside.

Jena Erie from Minnesota says, “It feels like you can get out and fully enjoy the day - I mean you can't ask for a better easter weekend than this - you got bluebird skies - and you can't go wrong with family.”

The high in Rochester on Saturday was 72 degrees.