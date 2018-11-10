Clear

Rochester predicts high voter turnout

We're taking a look at projected voter turnout numbers in Rochester.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 8:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 8:58 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- From absentee voting to filling out the ballot in person Tuesday Minnesota Secretary of State is estimating over 2 million people voted in the midterm election.

“The excitement of voters across the country has really been displayed in the last year or so,” said Rochester City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead.

In Iowa the Secretary of State's office says more than a million people voted.
Hollingshead tells KIMT that they were prepared and predicted a large turnout this election.

“We saw in the primary four times the turnout level in the 2018 primary that we did in the 2016 primary so the indicators were there that this was going to be a more active election,” said Hollingshead.

