Rochester sees big jump in structure fires in October and November

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester saw over quadruple the number of structure fires in October and November.

The Rochester Fire Department says there were three such fires over those two months in 2019 but 13 of them during the same period in 2020. The Fire Department says there’s no trend or common cause to explain the increase.

The National Fire Protection Association says home fires are more common during winter months and with people spending even more time as home due to the pandemic, the Rochester Fire Department is asking them to remember some important winter fire safety tips:

o Nationally, half of all home heating fires occur from December through February.

o Heating equipment is involved in one in every seven home fires, and in one in every five home fire deaths.

o Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heat sources.

o Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far from structures as possible.

o Plug only one heat-producing appliance (such as a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time. And remember to turn off space heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

o Keep chimneys clean, and have your chimney inspected regularly. Make sure your fireplace has a durable screen in place to stop sparks or embers from escaping.

o When working in a garage or shop, double check to make sure all heat sources have been eliminated after the work is completed.