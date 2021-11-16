Rochester sees an increase in generosity, but a pause to hands-on volunteering

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester has the highest number of nonprofits per capita in the state of Minnesota, according to Rochester Area Foundation President Jennifer Woodson.

Over the past 18 months, Rochester has seen a significant increase in generosity from the community - even amid a pandemic.

Woodson said the foundation saw strong philanthropy support and work in 2020 and continues to see the same positive trends in 2021.

While the foundation has seen an increase in generosity from community gifts, those who prefer giving the gift of time have had to be a little more patient as the local nonprofits try to be as safe as they can throughout the pandemic.

"Hands-on volunteering has become a little more difficult," said Woodson. "Nonprofits have had to become more creative. And you've had to just sometimes be patient. It's so hard because volunteering is such a passion for so many - giving back to our community is such a passion. So we know that the volunteers in our community just want to get back to doing the good work they've been doing."

This Thursday is "Give to the Max Day" in Minnesota, a day to highlight the work of local nonprofits and schools and to give back.

"People are really coming together and saying, 'we know there's a big need. We also know together, we can accomplish much more.' Investing together in our local nonprofit family is really making a difference," said Woodson.