Rochester seasonal parking requirements

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the snow begins to fall, it's important to know the seasonal parking requirements that are currently in effect.

If the calendar date is an even number, you should be parking your car on the even side of the street. If it's odd, park on the odd side. The already posted signs with parking restrictions do still apply, but the seasonal parking requirements do not apply to meters or to spots with parking on only one side of the street.

These parking restrictions are in place through May 1st between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m.