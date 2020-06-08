Rochester schools starting summer food program on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Summer Food Service Program starts Wednesday for Rochester Public Schools.

Meals will be free to all children 18 and younger, served 11:30 am to 12:30 pm weekdays at:

• Mayo High School

• John Marshall High School

• Riverside Elementary School

• Elton Hills Elementary School

Meals will be a lunch with breakfast included for the next day. The program will run through August 21, with no meal service on July 3.

Then on June 15 through August 21, Mobile Meal locations will be operating at:

• Meadow Park

• Oak Terrace / Parkside

• Andover Apartments SE

• Jefferson Elementary

• Empowerment Center

• Evangel United Methodist Church

At Mobile meal locations, vehicles will pull up to the designated drive through location and drivers must remain in their vehicle. Drivers will open their trunk remotely and the meals will be placed in the trunk. If placing the meals in the trunk is not an option, the meals will be placed in the back seat of the vehicle.