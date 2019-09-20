Clear

Rochester schools in need of tutors

For those who are struggling, tutors can offer one on one support.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- School is back in session in both Iowa and Minnesota. There are still positions that need to be filled.

In Rochester, the school district still need around 15 tutors to help children in reading and math.
State results show that 40 percent of Minnesota eighth graders aren't fully proficient in grade level math.
Megan Peterson helps place tutors in schools across the area and says the one-on-one support really help students thrive.

“It's a huge confidence boost for those kids. They're able to have that person to talk to be able to give them that growth that opportunity to say wow you're doing such an amazing job you know I’Mm here just paying attention to you,” said Peterson.

It's a statewide initiative to help every Minnesota student become successful in reading in math during their time in elementary school by pairing students struggling with a tutor.

“If we were able to find those 15 more tutors we could serve up to 300 more kids than what we're able to right now,” she said.

It's people like Dennis Schreiber who are working to help shape the minds of tomorrow.

“I taught seventh and eighth grade for 44 years and I have a passion for teaching and helping kids succeed,” said Schreiber.

Now, he's retired spending his time helping kids struggling with literacy gain the confidence to take control of their education.

“I call it they're becoming reading leaders and they're going to use those reading skills not just here in school but they're going to develop reading that will take them into life long learning,” he said.

They're looking for all types of people to become tutors.
To learn more, Click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 9/20

Image

Preston Housing Summit

Image

Rochester Climate Strike

Image

Climate Strike in North Iowa

Image

Lunch Celebrates Different Cultures

Image

Veterans Treatment Court

Image

School Tutors Needed

Image

New Mexican Restaurant

Image

Fillmore County Body Found

Image

Rescued Horse Gets New Home

Community Events