Rochester schools in need of tutors

ROCHESTER, Minn.- School is back in session in both Iowa and Minnesota. There are still positions that need to be filled.

In Rochester, the school district still need around 15 tutors to help children in reading and math.

State results show that 40 percent of Minnesota eighth graders aren't fully proficient in grade level math.

Megan Peterson helps place tutors in schools across the area and says the one-on-one support really help students thrive.

“It's a huge confidence boost for those kids. They're able to have that person to talk to be able to give them that growth that opportunity to say wow you're doing such an amazing job you know I’Mm here just paying attention to you,” said Peterson.

It's a statewide initiative to help every Minnesota student become successful in reading in math during their time in elementary school by pairing students struggling with a tutor.

“If we were able to find those 15 more tutors we could serve up to 300 more kids than what we're able to right now,” she said.

It's people like Dennis Schreiber who are working to help shape the minds of tomorrow.

“I taught seventh and eighth grade for 44 years and I have a passion for teaching and helping kids succeed,” said Schreiber.

Now, he's retired spending his time helping kids struggling with literacy gain the confidence to take control of their education.

“I call it they're becoming reading leaders and they're going to use those reading skills not just here in school but they're going to develop reading that will take them into life long learning,” he said.

They're looking for all types of people to become tutors.

