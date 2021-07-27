Rochester school superintendent wants mask mandate for 2 through 12 year olds

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools wants masks required for children between 2 and 12 years old inside school facilities.

That’s part of a recommendation Dr. Kent Pekel will make to the Rochester School Board at its Tuesday meeting. Children between 2 and 12 would not have to wear face masks outside school buildings but still on school grounds. Other parts of the recommendation include:

- Students 12 and older being encouraged but not required to wear face coverings inside school buildings or on school grounds.

- Children younger than 2 not being required to wear face masks in any situation.

- Staff and other adults being encouraged but not required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccine status.

In his recommendation to the School Board, Dr. Pekel says “because our students between the ages of 2 and 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated, I recommend that the board require students in that age group to wear face coverings until vaccines have been approved and widely administered for that age group. While it is true that young children are much less likely than adults to become seriously ill due to COVID-19, the virus nonetheless poses a significant threat to the health of our youngest learners.”

You can read Dr. Pekel's full recommendation below. The Rochester School Board meeting will start at 5:30 pm at the Edison Administration Building, 615 7th Street SW.