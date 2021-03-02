Rochester school is grand prize winner of Hy-Vee sweepstakes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Sunset Terrace Elementary in Rochester is one of the winners of Hy-Vee’s “Fuel Your School” sweepstakes.

A total of $75,000 was awarded to 55 schools in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, chosen by customers and receiving either $1,000 or $5,000. Sunset Terrace is one of five grand prize winners. The others are:

• Franklin Middle School, Springfield, Illinois

• Harrisburg High School, Harrisburg, South Dakota

• Odessa High School, Odessa, Missouri

• St. Malachy School, Creston, Iowa

Other winners included:

Bryant Elementary School – Algona, Iowa

Charles City High School – Charles City, Iowa

St. Mary Catholic School – Humboldt, Iowa

Franklin Elementary School – Rochester, Minnesota

The grocery chain says the $75,000 pledge to local schools contributes to its commitment to supporting teachers, students and customers in response to the pandemic.