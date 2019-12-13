Rochester school evacuated Friday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A public school building was evacuated Friday afternoon due to the smell of natural gas.

It happened at the Phoenix Academy at 334 16th Street SE. The Rochester Public School District says the building was evacuated around 1:40 pm and the evacuation lasted 45 minutes. Students and staff were allowed back inside after no gas leak was detected.

The District says Phoenix Academy is a “special education site for students with disabilities and intense mental health and behavioral needs.”