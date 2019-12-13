Clear
Rochester school evacuated Friday afternoon

Natural gas smell reported. No gas leak found.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 3:03 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A public school building was evacuated Friday afternoon due to the smell of natural gas.

It happened at the Phoenix Academy at 334 16th Street SE. The Rochester Public School District says the building was evacuated around 1:40 pm and the evacuation lasted 45 minutes. Students and staff were allowed back inside after no gas leak was detected.

The District says Phoenix Academy is a “special education site for students with disabilities and intense mental health and behavioral needs.”

