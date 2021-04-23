Rochester school board to resume in-person meetings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester school board is returning to in-person meetings on April 27 but the public will still have to stay outside.

Board members will participate in-person if possible but members of the public will have to watch via YouTube. The public are permitted to enter the School Board room to address the Board in person and 30 minutes will be set aside at the beginning of regular meetings for such comments.

Opinions and ideas contributed by students, parents/guardians, staff, and other citizens are valuable to the School Board. They have set aside thirty minutes at the beginning of regular meetings for “Comments from the Public” under the following guidelines:

If you wish to address the School Board, it is recommended that you call the Superintendent’s Office at (507) 328-4256 before 3 pm. on the day of the meeting. You will be asked to provide your name and home address, as well as the topic of your comments.

Walk-ins are welcome, but there may not be time to hear from everyone in the time allotted. Walk-ins will be required to sign in with their name, phone number, and home address.

All individuals addressing the School Board during Comments from the Public will be required to wear masks and remained socially distanced in the hallway outside of the School Board Room until called to the podium. Individuals will enter through one door, marked with “Enter Here,” will clean the podium table after comments with sanitizing wipes provided by the District, and exit through an external door to the parking lot, labeled “Exit Here.”

Individuals addressing the School Board during Comments from the Public are not permitted to remain in the School Board room to watch the meeting in person and must exit the building at the conclusion of their comments. If you are not able to speak due to a lack of time, you will exit the building at the conclusion of Comments from the Public and will be scheduled to present at the beginning of the next regular Board meeting.

All individuals are required to home-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before attending the School Board Comments from the Public. Individuals who have symptoms or have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case within the past 14 days are not permitted to address the School Board in-person.

Please limit comments to three to five (3-5) minutes. Written statements may be distributed to School Board members.

Groups wishing to address the Board should do so through a single speaker and may be asked to do so if there are several speakers on a given night.

Matters currently under negotiation or litigation, or related to personnel, will not be discussed in public.

Personal attacks are not permitted.

You should use the appropriate administrative channels for addressing operational matters and address such concerns to the Board only if they go unresolved.

The Board may respond or clarify immediately following a speaker. However, this time is provided as an opportunity for community members to speak, not for Board members to engage in conversation. If a full response is desired, particularly for complex issues, a letter of request to the Board is recommended with questions or concerns clearly stated.

The next Rochester Public School Board meeting will start at 5:30 pm Tuesday at the Edison Administration Building.