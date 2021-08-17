Rochester school board expands face mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Public School Board has approved an expanded face mask policy.

The Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to require mask use for everyone in school buildings unless an exemption is granted. Previously masks were mandated for students between the ages of 2 and 12 and others were encouraged but not required to wear masks. The revised policy approved Tuesday states:

“All persons are required to wear a face covering when they are in any building that is owned, leased, or operated by or on behalf of the District, unless an exemption or exception stated in this policy applies.”

“Persons are not required to wear face coverings when they are outside of school district facilities but on the grounds of those facilities.”

“All persons are required to wear a face covering when they are in any vehicle that is owned, leased, or operated by or on behalf of the District, unless an exemption or exception stated in this policy applies.”

To read the school district's face mask policy, click here.